Previous
Next
Sepia effect by suez1e
Photo 718

Sepia effect

@kali66 challenged me for the Get Pushed Challenge to shoot in sepia to make something look old/antique. I added grain to increase the old look
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise