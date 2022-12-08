Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 720
Monument
@kali66
challenged me for the Get Pushed Challenge to shoot in sepia to make something look old/antique.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue
@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
721
photos
43
followers
74
following
197% complete
View this month »
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th December 2022 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-359
Sue
@kali66
Maybe not enough sepia but another attempt at an old looking photo
December 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close