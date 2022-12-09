Previous
Next
Old house by suez1e
Photo 721

Old house

@kali66 challenged me for the Get Pushed Challenge to shoot in sepia to make something look old/antique. I added noise to increase the old look
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
@kali66 another attempt for your challenge
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise