Turning my artistic skills in another direction by suez1e
Photo 808

Turning my artistic skills in another direction

Baking isn’t my speciality but I was pretty happy with this birthday cake for my son, especially as it was all gluten free. Cream cheese icing with meringues for rocks
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Sue

@suez1e
Please feel free to leave constructive feedback my photos. It's a great way to learn and that's one of my reasons for being on this...
