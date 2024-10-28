Previous
nemesis by summerfield
nemesis

there are three large gingko trees that i pass by on my morning walks. they're beautiful when their leaves all turn golden yellow but, boy! do they stink like heck! whenever i remember, i would walk on the other side of the street so i don't pass by them but most of the time, especially now that it's getting colder, i prefer to walk on the west side of the street so i can be in the sunshine. but most times, those stinky fruits would fall off the branches and land on my head. i blame those pesky squirrels, they don't do a good job of taking those fruits before they ripen! when the sidewalk is thick with the fallen fruits, the stench really gets overwhelming.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful!
October 29th, 2024  
