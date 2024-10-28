nemesis

there are three large gingko trees that i pass by on my morning walks. they're beautiful when their leaves all turn golden yellow but, boy! do they stink like heck! whenever i remember, i would walk on the other side of the street so i don't pass by them but most of the time, especially now that it's getting colder, i prefer to walk on the west side of the street so i can be in the sunshine. but most times, those stinky fruits would fall off the branches and land on my head. i blame those pesky squirrels, they don't do a good job of taking those fruits before they ripen! when the sidewalk is thick with the fallen fruits, the stench really gets overwhelming.