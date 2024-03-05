Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Just Words
Thanks for taking a look!
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
5
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1141
photos
179
followers
221
following
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Album
More Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th March 2024 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely colored
March 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely color and great lyrics!
March 5th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice! I sure could use some sunshine… we have had the dreariest weather… gray or gray and rainy.
March 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"You are my sunshine , my only sunshine "- I remember and loved that song !
March 5th, 2024
Mallory
ace
@kvphoto
Thanks and yes, we have had dreary weather haven't we!! It is looking a little better for next week. :)
March 5th, 2024
