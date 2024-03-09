Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Something Different
Ha! My paintbrush images are a bit boring to me but they are all similar just so my calendar will look better in the end. This is more my speed if I was really going to pick a paintbrush shot to post.
Thanks for the very kind comments this week!
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
2
0
Mallory
ace
@sunnygirl
Hi! I'm just a Georgia girl who loves to play with her camera! :)
1151
photos
181
followers
225
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
2
Album
More Fun
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th March 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Tags
art
Mags
ace
It's a lovely image!
March 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the blurred effect of the colors in the background.
March 9th, 2024
