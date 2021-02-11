Still Guiding

Ha! I did a search on "Inuksuk" here at 365 and found my own exact pic from 2016. Here's what I said then, and for other previous pics of them too:



"This inuksuk sits on a high-up window sill overlooking our living room area. I've posted several pics of inuksuks over the years here at 365. Here's a copy/paste from one of my earlier pics:



"This is an Inuksuk (pronounced In-OOK-Shook). It means "to act in the capacity of a person”. It is a spiritual, sacred and directional figure built with natural stones, deeply rooted in the Inuit (Arctic native) culture originally for the purposes of communication and survival. The traditional meaning of the Inuksuk is "Someone was here." or "You are on the right path." It had many specific uses, depending on the structure and placement.

In more recent times, it symbolizes strength, fortitude, determination and friendship. It has become a symbol of various organizations and events, including the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver [friendship and welcoming the world] and the Summit of the Americas [friendship and cooperation]." "