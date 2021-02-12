The Worldwide Bird Count: birdcount.org

I'm participating in the worldwide bird count these days and got so busy counting birds I forgot to post a pic here at 365! Info about the bird count is at birdcount.org. It's a joint effort by the Cornell Lab, Audubon and Birds Canada. They talk about the "backyard" bird count but it's not restricted to your backyard, rather the backyard of the world, so to speak. Anywhere you are, as often as you like, make note of the birds you see and submit them to ebird.ca or ebird.org. It's a good worldwide environmental cause and a fun family or individual activity.