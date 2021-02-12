Previous
The Worldwide Bird Count: birdcount.org by sunnygreenwood
The Worldwide Bird Count: birdcount.org

I'm participating in the worldwide bird count these days and got so busy counting birds I forgot to post a pic here at 365! Info about the bird count is at birdcount.org. It's a joint effort by the Cornell Lab, Audubon and Birds Canada. They talk about the "backyard" bird count but it's not restricted to your backyard, rather the backyard of the world, so to speak. Anywhere you are, as often as you like, make note of the birds you see and submit them to ebird.ca or ebird.org. It's a good worldwide environmental cause and a fun family or individual activity.
Anne ❀

ace
@sunnygreenwood
Hi there! I live in Ontario, Canada. I've been taking photos for a while now, mostly to capture the wonders of nature...
Krista Marson ace
what an adorable birdie
February 13th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a perfect capture of this gorgeous bird, it looks like a little ball of fluff. Bird counting sounds like fun, what happens if it is the same birds that are always in one's garden?
February 13th, 2021  
Wendy ace
We have so many birds in our backyard - and squirrels!
Should really do the bird count as well!
February 13th, 2021  
Peggy Sirk ace
Such a cute capture! I've been looking forward to the Great Backyard Bird Count. Was hoping the primo bird seed and deluxe suet I ordered would attract a more diverse clientele. So far just seeing the usual suspects...but that's the info ornithologists are looking for. E-Bird makes counting super easy. Have fun counting!
February 13th, 2021  
