Previous
Next
by susanharvey
320 / 365

The water is getting colder again, but nothing a wet suit doesn't take care of. It was a beautiful day on Lake Michigan.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Susan Harvey

ace
@susanharvey
I live in southwest Michigan with my husband and two dogs. My husband is a good sport, and willingly goes out on excursions with...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise