Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
320 / 365
The water is getting colder again, but nothing a wet suit doesn't take care of. It was a beautiful day on Lake Michigan.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Harvey
ace
@susanharvey
I live in southwest Michigan with my husband and two dogs. My husband is a good sport, and willingly goes out on excursions with...
339
photos
8
followers
21
following
87% complete
View this month »
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th September 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake
,
lighthouse
,
windsurfing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close