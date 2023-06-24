Previous
Wildflowers by susanharvey
Wildflowers

Sweet William, common milkweed, prairie coneflower, butterfly weed, and Indian blanket are all blooming in my wildflower garden right now.
24th June 2023

Susan Harvey

@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs.
