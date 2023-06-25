Sign up
362 / 365
Love
Our 5 week old granddaughter was fascinated with “Santa” Grandpa (other grandchildren came up with the name). He is just as smitten with her.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Susan Harvey
ace
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs. The past year was dry spell for me and my camera,...
383
photos
5
followers
16
following
99% complete
