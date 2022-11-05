Sign up
344 / 365
St. Joseph Lighthouse
Today’s Autumn weather brought high winds, and I figured Lake Michigan would have some pretty good waves. I never get tired of the lake, no matter what the weather.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Susan Harvey
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs.
Tags
water
,
waves
,
lake
,
lighthouse
