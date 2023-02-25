Previous
Half a fail? by susanharvey
Half a fail?

I’m dying of laughter after my cake mishap. It’s my oldest daughter’s birthday tomorrow, and she always asks for chocolate cake. At least it tastes good. I’ll have to do a lot of hiding with icing.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Susan Harvey

