350 / 365
Half a fail?
I’m dying of laughter after my cake mishap. It’s my oldest daughter’s birthday tomorrow, and she always asks for chocolate cake. At least it tastes good. I’ll have to do a lot of hiding with icing.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Susan Harvey
ace
@susanharvey
I'm from southwest Michigan, where I live with my husband and two dogs. The past year was dry spell for me and my camera,...
365
