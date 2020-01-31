Previous
More than just snowdrops.................. by susiemc
Photo 396

More than just snowdrops..................

................at The Weir Garden.
These photos were all taken a couple of days ago when I called in to see the snowdrops.
With the exception of the snowdrops, there wasn't a lot of anything, I had to look hard.
Sue Cooper

bep
Lovely spring colours.
January 31st, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful and so uplifting on a dull grey winter’s day here.
January 31st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
January 31st, 2020  
