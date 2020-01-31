Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 396
More than just snowdrops..................
................at The Weir Garden.
These photos were all taken a couple of days ago when I called in to see the snowdrops.
With the exception of the snowdrops, there wasn't a lot of anything, I had to look hard.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
3
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4042
photos
70
followers
51
following
108% complete
View this month »
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring flowers
,
national trust
,
herefordshire
,
the weir garden
bep
Lovely spring colours.
January 31st, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful and so uplifting on a dull grey winter’s day here.
January 31st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 31st, 2020
