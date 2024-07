A Sandy Path across Dunwich Heath

If only the sun had been shining and the sea and the sky were blue this scene would have looked completely different. Unfortunately it was cloudy all day. At least it didn’t rain.

Dunwich Heath is an area of heath and woodland owned by the National Trust. We were there today and walked for about 5 miles. If the sun had been shining we might seen some of the interesting wildlife which the area is known for. As it was we didn’t see anything but we did have a lovely walk.