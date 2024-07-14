Previous
Wild Flowers, Beach Huts and The North Sea by susiemc
Photo 2022

Wild Flowers, Beach Huts and The North Sea

Another shot of Southwold in Suffolk. I was very taken with the beautiful wild flowers on this bank and then realised that the beach huts, beach and sea would complete the picture.
(We're home now but I have a bit of backfilling to do)
14th July 2024

Sue Cooper

