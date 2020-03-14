Sign up
Photo 439
The Usk Reservoir ......
........on a dull day. Today my friend Nicola and I walked all the way round the Usk reservoir. It was 6 miles but relatively level so not too hard on the knees. We were nearly back at the car by the time it rained.
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4089
photos
71
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
14th March 2020 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brecon beacons national park
,
usk reservoir
