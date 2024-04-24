Previous
Japanese Azalea by susiemc
Japanese Azalea

Everything seems to be so early this year and so many things are coming into bloom at the same time it's difficult to know what to photograph and post. I love the colour of this little azalea.
24th April 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
