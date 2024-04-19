Previous
Upton House and Gardens, near Banbury by susiemc
Upton House and Gardens, near Banbury

This is the third National Trust property we visited while we were with our friends. Actually we stopped at this one on the way home.
Upton House was acquired in1927 by a Lord and Lady Bearsted as a weekend retreat and somewhere to house their art collection!!
The Bearsted fortune came from Lord Bearsted's father, a co-founder of the Shell oil business. It enabled the Lord and Lady to have a main London residence, a grouse moor estate, a holiday villa on the French Riviera and Upton! Nice.
We didn't go inside the house, we really just stopped for lunch in the tearoom but we did walk around the lovely gardens.
