Previous
It's My Birthday! by susiemc
Photo 1943

It's My Birthday!

I didn't have long to wait to sample my Welsh Afternoon Tea.
I've had a lovely day, lots of cards, presents, phone calls and messages and lunch out with Chris. Age is just a number!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise