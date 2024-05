1st May Garden Snapshot (2 days late)

I'm home from Scotland. I got home last night and have spent today recovering 🤦‍♀️. I've had a fabulous time with a lovely group of people. I took a zillion photos which will take me a while to sort and edit but you will see them.



I took all these photos at lunchtime today. What the photos don't tell you is how very cold and windy it was, I was glad to get back indoors. Scotland was much warmer!