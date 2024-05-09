Sign up
Photo 1956
A Walk Along the Canal
It was a U3A day and a warm sunny day. At lunchtime I decided to have a walk along the canal. It was so lovely and fresh and peaceful
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
9th May 2024 12:37pm
canal
brecon
brecon and monmouth canal
