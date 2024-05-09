Previous
A Walk Along the Canal by susiemc
Photo 1956

A Walk Along the Canal

It was a U3A day and a warm sunny day. At lunchtime I decided to have a walk along the canal. It was so lovely and fresh and peaceful
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Sue Cooper

