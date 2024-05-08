Vindolanda

"Vindolanda was a Roman fort just south of Hadrians Wall (which it pre-dates) in the north of England.

Archaeological excavations of the site show it was under Roman occupation from roughly 65 AD to 370 AD. It guarded Stanegate, the Roman road from the River Tyne to the Solway Firth. It is noted for the Vindolanda Tablets, a set of wooden leaf-tablets that were, at the time of their discovery, the oldest surviving handwritten documents in Britain."



We visited this fascinating archaeological site on our way back from Scotland. This photo shows a very small part of a huge site.