Welsh Poppies by susiemc
Photo 1958

Welsh Poppies

This one's for Beryl @beryl because I know she loves them.
We didn't plant any in the garden but I think we must have inadvertently brought some with us when we moved. I'm not complaining, I love them too.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
A lovely clear yellow colour.
May 11th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a Welsh Poppy, are they always yellow?
May 11th, 2024  
