Photo 1958
Welsh Poppies
This one's for Beryl
@beryl
because I know she loves them.
We didn't plant any in the garden but I think we must have inadvertently brought some with us when we moved. I'm not complaining, I love them too.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
yellow
flowers
garden
poppies
welsh poppies
Joanne Diochon
A lovely clear yellow colour.
May 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
That’s a Welsh Poppy, are they always yellow?
May 11th, 2024
