Previous
Two New Amaryllis by susiemc
Photo 2138

Two New Amaryllis

I gave in to temptation in our local garden centre one day last week. These were both planted 6 days ago and at that time there was no sign of any growth. Now they're both sending up a shoot.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise