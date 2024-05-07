Sign up
Previous
Photo 1954
Floors Castle
A few days ago I posted a collage of Floors Castle and Gardens
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-05-01.
The photos on the collage only showed bits of the castle. Even this photo doesn't show all of it, I just couldn't get far enough back (there was a fence). The castle is huge.This one's for Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
It was a cloudy day but dry and quite warm.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5953
photos
65
followers
50
following
535% complete
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1948
1949
1950
1978
1951
1952
1953
1954
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
1st May 2024 1:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
scotland
,
floors castle
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow that looks a huge place!
May 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
OH MY! I will have to research Floors. I met to do this the other day! I just get so wrapped up in everyone’s photos I lose track of time!
May 7th, 2024
