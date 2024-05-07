Previous
Floors Castle by susiemc
Floors Castle

A few days ago I posted a collage of Floors Castle and Gardens https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-05-01. The photos on the collage only showed bits of the castle. Even this photo doesn't show all of it, I just couldn't get far enough back (there was a fence). The castle is huge.This one's for Heather @365projectorgheatherb
It was a cloudy day but dry and quite warm.
Latest from all albums

Carole Sandford ace
Wow that looks a huge place!
May 7th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
OH MY! I will have to research Floors. I met to do this the other day! I just get so wrapped up in everyone’s photos I lose track of time!
May 7th, 2024  
