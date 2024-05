A few days ago I posted a collage of Floors Castle and Gardens https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2024-05-01. The photos on the collage only showed bits of the castle. Even this photo doesn't show all of it, I just couldn't get far enough back (there was a fence). The castle is huge.This one's for Heather @365projectorgheatherb It was a cloudy day but dry and quite warm.