Photo 2141
Remembering
We must never forget!
This little war memorial is in our village, just by the entrance to the churchyard. On the back wall, to the left of the cross it says:
TO THE GLORY OF GOD
AND IN MEMORY OF THE
MEN OF THIS PARISH WHO
DIED IN THE GREAT WAR
On the right of the cross is a list of names. Unfortunately it's very difficult to read them now.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
war memorial
,
remembrance day
