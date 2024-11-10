Previous
Remembering by susiemc
Photo 2141

Remembering

We must never forget!

This little war memorial is in our village, just by the entrance to the churchyard. On the back wall, to the left of the cross it says:

TO THE GLORY OF GOD
AND IN MEMORY OF THE
MEN OF THIS PARISH WHO
DIED IN THE GREAT WAR

On the right of the cross is a list of names. Unfortunately it's very difficult to read them now.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018
586% complete

Photo Details

