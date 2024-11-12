Previous
Flowers from a Friend's Garden by susiemc
Photo 2143

Flowers from a Friend's Garden

We have friends to stay for a few days. They brought these chrysanthemums from their garden. The stems are all different lengths so they look all higgledy-piggledy in the vase. I love the effect.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
