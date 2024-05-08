Previous
Hey, how does this work then? by susiemc
Photo 1979

Hey, how does this work then?

The fluffy little fledgeling at the top didn't seem to have a clue about what to do on the seed feeder. He sat there for ages looking thoroughly confused while the one below was really getting stuck into the seeds.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Sue - how comical - " do I have to wind this thing up" as he looks at his feet on the rung !! What fun it is to see the youngsters learning life skills ! fav
May 8th, 2024  
