Photo 1979
Hey, how does this work then?
The fluffy little fledgeling at the top didn't seem to have a clue about what to do on the seed feeder. He sat there for ages looking thoroughly confused while the one below was really getting stuck into the seeds.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
birds
garden
fledglings
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Sue - how comical - " do I have to wind this thing up" as he looks at his feet on the rung !! What fun it is to see the youngsters learning life skills ! fav
May 8th, 2024
