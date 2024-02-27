Previous
Our Welcome Visitor by susiemc
Photo 1975

Our Welcome Visitor

I love it when the greater spotted woodpecker visits this feeder because it's right outside the dining room window.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

Pat Knowles ace
Wow super capture….so close!
February 28th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous dof
February 28th, 2024  
