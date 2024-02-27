Sign up
Previous
Photo 1975
Our Welcome Visitor
I love it when the greater spotted woodpecker visits this feeder because it's right outside the dining room window.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
2
3
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Birds and other Wildlife
DMC-FZ200
27th February 2024 3:37pm
bird
garden
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow super capture….so close!
February 28th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous dof
February 28th, 2024
