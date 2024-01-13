Sign up
Previous
Photo 1974
Colour on a Grey Winter's Day
We went to some National Trust gardens this morning. It was a very grey day so I was delighted to see this beautiful male pheasant.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
8
1
2
Birds and other Wildlife
DMC-FZ200
13th January 2024 1:48pm
Tags
bird
,
colour
,
pheasant
,
national trust
,
the weir garden
Lisa Brown
ace
He is lovely and he is looking very proud of himself. Great shot
January 13th, 2024
