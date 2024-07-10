Previous
Water Vole - Today's Highlight by susiemc
Water Vole - Today’s Highlight

For my non UK friends, this is one of Britain’s most endangered species. I’ve never seen one so close. It was so very cute.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Michelle
You are very honoured to have seen one, I'm so jealous!
July 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Aww so cute! Great shot!
July 10th, 2024  
