Previous
Photo 1985
Water Vole - Today’s Highlight
For my non UK friends, this is one of Britain’s most endangered species. I’ve never seen one so close. It was so very cute.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
water
,
suffolk
,
vole
,
endangered
,
minsmere
Michelle
You are very honoured to have seen one, I'm so jealous!
July 10th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so cute! Great shot!
July 10th, 2024
