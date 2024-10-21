Sign up
Previous
Photo 2121
Rose and Rain
I just love the way the roses keep coming. I keep thinking every one will be the last. It hasn't rained today but this was taken a couple of days ago when it was raining.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
5
4
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6148
photos
65
followers
48
following
581% complete
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2024 10:41am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
raindrops.
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful colour and detail
October 21st, 2024
Heather
ace
Really pretty, Sue! The water droplets are like beads of glass on the yellow petals! (pretty colour too!) Fav
October 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So wonderful ! "dew drops on roses and whiskers on Kittens " - certainly one of my favourite things ! fav
October 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
October 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh very nice!
October 21st, 2024
