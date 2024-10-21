Previous
Rose and Rain by susiemc
Rose and Rain

I just love the way the roses keep coming. I keep thinking every one will be the last. It hasn't rained today but this was taken a couple of days ago when it was raining.
Sue Cooper

Beautiful colour and detail
Really pretty, Sue! The water droplets are like beads of glass on the yellow petals! (pretty colour too!) Fav
So wonderful ! "dew drops on roses and whiskers on Kittens " - certainly one of my favourite things ! fav
Beautiful shot
oh very nice!
