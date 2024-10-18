Cat Deterrent

I don't really dislike cats but they are a nuisance. We don't have one but other people's cats come into our garden and they use my raised beds and tubs as a toilet. Chris has planted daffodils in these tubs but we knew the cats would find the lovely compost straight away and think it was a litter tray. The plan is to cover these tubs with chicken wire with the gaps big enough for the daffodils to grow through. At the time of planting Chris hadn't sourced the chicken wire. He still hasn't 🤦‍♀️. Thankfully these upturned pots are doing the job for now.