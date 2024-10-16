Sign up
Photo 2115
Berries
These are rowan berries. It's unusual to see white ones.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
1
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6143
photos
64
followers
48
following
579% complete
2109
2110
2111
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
5th October 2024 10:16am
Privacy
Public
Tags
berries
,
rowan
,
hergest croft
Michelle
Very unusual, I've not seen these before
October 17th, 2024
