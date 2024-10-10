Previous
Cornus in the late Afternoon Sun by susiemc
Photo 2110

Cornus in the late Afternoon Sun

More autumn colours in our garden
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
579% complete

