Previous
Back Again by susiemc
Photo 2005

Back Again

We have no way of knowing if he's taking fish from the pond but I just love having him around, he's so magnificent (or maybe he is a she).
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise