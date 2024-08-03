Sign up
Photo 1996
Peacock
There were a few butterflies about today, mostly white but I did spot this peacock on the fence. I would have preferred it if it had landed on a pretty flower but as Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
would say, beggars can't be choosers 😂
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
peacock
garden
butterfly
