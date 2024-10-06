Previous
A Quick Snack Between the Showers by susiemc
A Quick Snack Between the Showers

It's rained for much of today but I did notice Mr Woodpecker grabbing a quick snack during a brief spell when it wasn't actually raining.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely capture
October 6th, 2024  
