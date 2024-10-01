Previous
1st October Garden Snapshot by susiemc
1st October Garden Snapshot

Still quite a lot of colour in the garden, a few berries and a lot of water droplets.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful collage
October 1st, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely collage of these beautiful flowers and plants
October 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to have all this colour still in your garden ! - beautiful collage - fav
October 1st, 2024  
