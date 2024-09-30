Previous
Two going on Sixteen by susiemc
Photo 2098

Two going on Sixteen

This is Jake looking very chilled. He's actually 2 years 2 months but I think he's practicing being 16.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018
Photo Details

Michelle
He's looks deep in thought, maybe mischief planning!
October 1st, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
@bigmxx I suspect he's watching tv 😁
October 1st, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Cute pic
October 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Cute , not amused with the Tv prog!! fav
October 1st, 2024  
