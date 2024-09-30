Sign up
Photo 2098
Two going on Sixteen
This is Jake looking very chilled. He's actually 2 years 2 months but I think he's practicing being 16.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
4
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6124
photos
63
followers
48
following
575% complete
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
Tags
family
,
jake
,
grandson
Michelle
He's looks deep in thought, maybe mischief planning!
October 1st, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
@bigmxx
I suspect he's watching tv 😁
October 1st, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Cute pic
October 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cute , not amused with the Tv prog!! fav
October 1st, 2024
