A Misty Autumn Morning

I had an early appointment at the surgery for my flu jab this morning and as the surgery is near Hergest Croft Gardens I decided to go for a walk there after my jab. It was very misty to start with but soon the sun came out and the mist disappeared. The autumn colours, although not at their best yet were nevertheless stunning and I was able to get some nice photos. I'll post some in the next couple of days.