Red Admiral by susiemc
Photo 1998

Red Admiral

Not in our garden but good to see it nevertheless. I went to Hergest Croft Gardens today for the first time in a while. It was dull' cool and drizzly but this brave red admiral didn't seem to mind.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
547% complete

Photo Details

