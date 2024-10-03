Previous
Gertrude Jekyll - Reliable to the End by susiemc
Gertrude Jekyll - Reliable to the End

Even in October and after all the cold and the rain and the wind Gertrude Jekyll has produced this beautiful flower. Taken this afternoon.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Dorothy
What a beauty!
October 3rd, 2024  
Heather
Just gorgeous, Sue! I love all the ruffled petals and that stunning pink! Fav
October 3rd, 2024  
