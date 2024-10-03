Sign up
Previous
Photo 2102
Gertrude Jekyll - Reliable to the End
Even in October and after all the cold and the rain and the wind Gertrude Jekyll has produced this beautiful flower. Taken this afternoon.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
2
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6127
photos
63
followers
48
following
575% complete
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd October 2024 3:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
garden
,
:gertrude
,
jekyll.
Dorothy
ace
What a beauty!
October 3rd, 2024
Heather
ace
Just gorgeous, Sue! I love all the ruffled petals and that stunning pink! Fav
October 3rd, 2024
