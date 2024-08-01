Previous
Southern Hawker by susiemc
Southern Hawker

I was taking photos for my first day of the month collage this morning when I spotted this dragonfly landing. I tried putting it in the collage but it got a bit lost so I've posted it on it's own.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Judith Johnson ace
Super capture
August 1st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Aren’t they beautiful? I think you need water near you to get chance of seeing these.
August 1st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
The wings are so delicate it needs a larger shot of its own to show them off.
August 1st, 2024  
