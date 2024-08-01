Sign up
Previous
Photo 1994
Southern Hawker
I was taking photos for my first day of the month collage this morning when I spotted this dragonfly landing. I tried putting it in the collage but it got a bit lost so I've posted it on it's own.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
garden
,
dragonfly
,
southern hawker
Judith Johnson
ace
Super capture
August 1st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Aren’t they beautiful? I think you need water near you to get chance of seeing these.
August 1st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
The wings are so delicate it needs a larger shot of its own to show them off.
August 1st, 2024
