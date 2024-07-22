Previous
Speckled Wood by susiemc
Photo 1995

Speckled Wood

We don't get these in our garden. This was taken at Minsmere RSPB reserve in Suffolk when we were on holiday.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
