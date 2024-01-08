Sign up
Previous
Photo 1972
Greenfinches
It's good to see greenfinches in the garden because for many tears they were in serious decline due to a virus.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
3
1
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Birds and other Wildlife
COOLPIX P900
6th January 2024 9:40am
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
greenfinches
Michelle
Looks like their enjoying their food
January 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice that they are coming back. They look a lot like our female goldfinches.
January 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Quite a few of them too! We get them quite often.
January 8th, 2024
