Photo 1972
A Lovely, Regular, Garden Visitor
This handsome chap was flitting around in the trees and I tried really hard to get a photo of him in a more natural setting. I failed! It was so much easier to get a good shot when he finally settled on the nut feeder.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
bird
,
garden
