A Lovely, Regular, Garden Visitor by susiemc
Photo 1972

A Lovely, Regular, Garden Visitor

This handsome chap was flitting around in the trees and I tried really hard to get a photo of him in a more natural setting. I failed! It was so much easier to get a good shot when he finally settled on the nut feeder.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Photo Details

