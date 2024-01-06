Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1971
Soaking Up the Sun
It was a beautiful sunny morning and I sat for ages at the dining table with a cup of coffee watching the birds. This little chaffinch looked so colourful in the sunshine.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5824
photos
64
followers
52
following
540% complete
View this month »
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Latest from all albums
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1971
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th January 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! such a pretty little bird and you caught the light in his eye ! So nice to see in a natural habitat with the moss growing on the branches ! fav
January 6th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Great capture, such a cute bird!
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close