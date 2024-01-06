Previous
Soaking Up the Sun by susiemc
Soaking Up the Sun

It was a beautiful sunny morning and I sat for ages at the dining table with a cup of coffee watching the birds. This little chaffinch looked so colourful in the sunshine.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! such a pretty little bird and you caught the light in his eye ! So nice to see in a natural habitat with the moss growing on the branches ! fav
January 6th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Great capture, such a cute bird!
January 6th, 2024  
